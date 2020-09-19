Jonathan R. Boldt Sells 4,334 Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Stock

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $108,003.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,654,412.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:INOV opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 359.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $26.75.
Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Inovalon’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on INOV. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.
Inovalon Company Profile
Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.