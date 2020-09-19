Jonathan R. Boldt Sells 4,334 Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Stock

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $108,003.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,654,412.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 359.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Inovalon’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Inovalon by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after buying an additional 177,102 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Inovalon by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,857,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,951,000 after buying an additional 393,013 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in Inovalon by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,621,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after buying an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Inovalon by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,736,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inovalon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after buying an additional 159,551 shares in the last quarter. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INOV. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

