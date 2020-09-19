Jennifer Newstead Sells 426 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total transaction of $115,467.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $930,785.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total transaction of $115,292.64.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $111,211.56.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total transaction of $47,766.68.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $45,931.44.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $46,490.16.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total transaction of $42,796.40.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $252.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.45. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $719.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

