Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stake in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 620.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orthofix Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $576.94 million, a P/E ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.04. Orthofix Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $73.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.80 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

