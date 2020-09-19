Bank of America Corp DE Has $26.63 Million Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.50% of First American Financial worth $26,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,077,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,870,000 after acquiring an additional 523,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First American Financial by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,681,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,764,000 after acquiring an additional 432,596 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,048,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,374,000 after acquiring an additional 414,343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $16,766,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,935,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,073,000 after purchasing an additional 356,749 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.05. First American Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.62.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 10.05%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.