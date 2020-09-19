10,018 Shares in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MATW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Matthews International by 23.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Matthews International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Matthews International by 133.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Matthews International by 17.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Matthews International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MATW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. Matthews International Corp has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $40.36. The firm has a market cap of $735.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $359.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Corp will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

