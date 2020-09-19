Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Stock Holdings in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 63.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 75,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $1,561,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $3,847,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,279,586 shares of company stock worth $76,734,944.

NYSE:PINS opened at $36.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.75.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinterest from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.10.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

