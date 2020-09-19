Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,228 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 26.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 378.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 56,085 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 247.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,793,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after purchasing an additional 95,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,549,000 after purchasing an additional 93,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. Associated Banc Corp has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $448.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,873. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

