4,021 Shares in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 102.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 48.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.19.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.06. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $75.65. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

