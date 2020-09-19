Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $218,000 Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,726 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,713 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.05% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $373.88 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.30. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $80.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.12.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.70 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a positive return on equity of 20.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

In other news, CEO Patrick D. Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $307,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,894.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

