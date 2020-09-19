Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $211,000 Investment in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESRT opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESRT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

