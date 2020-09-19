Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 20,523.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,514 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,629 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Umpqua worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 771.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Umpqua by 499,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Sunday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $11.16 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $327.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

