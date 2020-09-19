Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4.2% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 13.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,285,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

HMC opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.54. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is 13.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CLSA raised shares of Honda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

