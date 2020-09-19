Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 4,183 Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 422.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone & Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $71,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,305 shares in the company, valued at $291,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 14.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.02%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

