Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 860.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, EVP Barry Moze sold 23,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $1,265,353.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,936,022.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $523,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,018 shares of company stock worth $13,042,766 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $79.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.67. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.18.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.70 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

