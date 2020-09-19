Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 248,064 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,064 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $1.97. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

