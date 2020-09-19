Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.96 Million in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 28,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth $286,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 7.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.14.

NYSE:SWX opened at $62.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $92.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.19.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $757.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

