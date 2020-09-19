Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Blackline were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackline by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 30,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $2,252,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,595.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,803,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,054.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,013 shares of company stock worth $26,652,323 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Blackline in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Blackline from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Blackline from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Blackline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $82.38 on Friday. Blackline Inc has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $94.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Blackline Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

