Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 13,786 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Assurant by 532.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 62.5% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP boosted its position in Assurant by 79.7% during the second quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 133,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 59,061 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Assurant by 2,448.0% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Assurant during the second quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock opened at $119.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.22 and a 200-day moving average of $107.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $142.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

