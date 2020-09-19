Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Position Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,913,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 281,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.31% of Zillow Group worth $282,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2,295.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Zillow Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 581.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $95.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Zillow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $97.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZG. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

