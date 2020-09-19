Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 8,735 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 41.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLM. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.22.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $89.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average of $75.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.59. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $102.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $117,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,330,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 666,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $52,517,140.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,811,948.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,690,549 shares of company stock valued at $132,540,414 in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

