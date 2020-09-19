Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,969 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,313 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of HP by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Cfra cut their price target on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Shares of HP stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other HP news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

