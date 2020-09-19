Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMG opened at $67.74 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $88.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $471.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,469 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.46 per share, with a total value of $100,567.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,567.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $71,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,857.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $577,308. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

