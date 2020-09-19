Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 46,269 Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 46,269 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,197,000. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,552,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,590,000. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 8,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ZG shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

ZG stock opened at $95.31 on Friday. Zillow Group Inc has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $97.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

