Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 489,142 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,462,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 489,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.01% of New Residential Investment worth $278,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,499.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.75. New Residential Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.87 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 74.42% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

