Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 101,492 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,668,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.79% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $280,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 90.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $37.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $174,112.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 212,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

