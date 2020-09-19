Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 881,995 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,812,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 881,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Lazard worth $280,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lazard by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Lazard by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lazard by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 75,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $2,610,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 17,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $549,182.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 250,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,620 shares of company stock worth $5,209,552. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

LAZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.76.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $572.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. Lazard had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

