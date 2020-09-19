Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 47,520 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,570,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 47,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.31% of UniFirst worth $281,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2,856.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNF. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

UNF opened at $186.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.27 and a 200 day moving average of $174.02. UniFirst Corp has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $217.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $445.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

In other news, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $219,711.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,445.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

