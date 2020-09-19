Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 60,525 Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 60,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.62% of Quaker Chemical worth $285,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Berquist sold 3,848 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $777,372.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,300.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 13,544 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.72, for a total value of $2,691,463.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,809,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,484. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR opened at $183.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.69 and a 200 day moving average of $169.58. Quaker Chemical Corp has a fifty-two week low of $108.14 and a fifty-two week high of $208.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.60 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.