PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,672,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.38% of PTC Therapeutics worth $287,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 565.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,238,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,979 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1,855.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,600,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 397,731 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,769,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,949,000 after purchasing an additional 283,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 855.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 184,265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTCT opened at $47.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $75.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 2,581 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $135,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 100,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $5,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,934.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,494 shares of company stock worth $7,570,118 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

