First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novanta by 6.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Novanta by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Novanta by 8.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 37.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Novanta by 0.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 9,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $1,003,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,442,425.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $264,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,954,332.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,785 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $106.11 on Friday. Novanta Inc has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $117.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $144.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.80%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

