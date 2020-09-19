First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $241,000 in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $2,617,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Royal Gold by 117.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 337,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,021,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,040,000 after acquiring an additional 148,174 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 36.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,624,000 after acquiring an additional 105,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 22.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 365,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,018,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold stock opened at $123.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.00 and a 200-day moving average of $120.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

