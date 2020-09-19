First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QSR opened at $55.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

In other news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,653,374.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,387,495.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 15,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $874,418.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,274 shares in the company, valued at $800,914.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,298 shares of company stock worth $11,477,029 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.74.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

