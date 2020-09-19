Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 247,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWONK opened at $35.48 on Friday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

