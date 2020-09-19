First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes $251,000 Position in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Buckle stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. Buckle Inc has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $28.52.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.65. Buckle had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

