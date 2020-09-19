First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Union Bankshares by 10.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 7.6% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Union Bankshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUB. Compass Point upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Union Bankshares stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. Union Bankshares Corporation has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $40.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.04 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 457,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,362,805.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 495,519 shares in the company, valued at $11,149,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,740 in the last 90 days.

Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

