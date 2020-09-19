Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 4,958.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 577,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 566,461 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $18,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 126.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Sealed Air by 1,206.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 12.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Sealed Air by 30.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEE. Citigroup raised their price target on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

SEE stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. Sealed Air Corp has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $371,223.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,095,627.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,855,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

