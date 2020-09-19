First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes $265,000 Position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,776 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Eagle Materials by 315.2% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 966.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Eagle Materials by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXP. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

NYSE EXP opened at $85.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.38. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.53.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.01 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $999,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

