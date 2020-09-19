TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Pipelines were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in TC Pipelines by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Pipelines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of TC Pipelines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Pipelines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCP. Raymond James began coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

TC Pipelines stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. TC Pipelines, LP has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 70.48% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Pipelines Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

