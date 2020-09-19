First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,022 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 551.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 42,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 93,125 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.05 million. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 67,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.80 per share, with a total value of $2,088,732.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,233,049 shares of company stock valued at $40,779,593. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

