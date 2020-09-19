Fmr LLC Has $18.74 Million Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.37% of Hyatt Hotels worth $18,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 7.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 17.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 754.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $94.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average is $54.14.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,384.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.