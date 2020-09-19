Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 519.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,860 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.23% of Henry Schein worth $19,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,668,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,827,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,453,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,271,000 after purchasing an additional 95,537 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,383,000 after purchasing an additional 51,836 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,233,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,437,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,916,000 after purchasing an additional 350,379 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $60.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

