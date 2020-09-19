Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 150.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,720 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $19,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 294.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ares Management by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARES opened at $39.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.66, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Ares Management Corp has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $42.40.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $326.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.49 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARES. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 271,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $10,814,732.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 81,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $3,259,789.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 898,800 shares of company stock valued at $35,870,740 in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

