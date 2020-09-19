Fmr LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 94.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,216 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.30% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $19,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDLV. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $28.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $35.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68.

