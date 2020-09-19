Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,556 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.18% of Adtalem Global Education worth $19,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.40. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $259.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

