Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,012 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Semtech worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Semtech by 7.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,723,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,149,000 after purchasing an additional 323,552 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Semtech by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,568,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,915,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Semtech by 402.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,436,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,774 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 96.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,132,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 554,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 67,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 3,925 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,032,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,925 shares of company stock worth $1,769,195. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.31.

SMTC stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

