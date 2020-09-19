25,585 Shares in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $54,327.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities upgraded shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

OGS stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. ONE Gas Inc has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

