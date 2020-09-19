Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Holdings Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,289 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 13.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 190.3% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 87.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MBT. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BCS lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

