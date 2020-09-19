Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 33,119 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,119 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Atkore International Group worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,930,000 after purchasing an additional 90,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Atkore International Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,815,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,364,000 after purchasing an additional 287,679 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Atkore International Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,062,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,415,000 after purchasing an additional 140,634 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Atkore International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,049,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,176,000 after purchasing an additional 353,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Atkore International Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,150,000 after purchasing an additional 106,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Atkore International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of Atkore International Group stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.80. Atkore International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $43.50.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.64 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. Atkore International Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

In other news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $404,064.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,255.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 17,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $446,851.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,568.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,756. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.