Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $2 Million Position in ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of ACM Research as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 0.9% in the second quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.17 and a beta of 0.78. ACM Research Inc has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $113.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $39.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $1,084,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 7,806 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $780,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,785 shares of company stock worth $9,754,441. 46.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $55.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

