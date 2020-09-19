Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,220 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,517,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,563,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,906,000 after buying an additional 203,177 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 776,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,624,000 after buying an additional 255,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,654,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 30,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.54, for a total value of $3,586,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 4,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $537,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,600 shares of company stock valued at $11,297,626 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $105.69 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.63.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

